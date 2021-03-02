Actor Varun Sharma has developed a liking for the genre of horror comedy, after working in the upcoming film, Roohi. He says he would love to work in a horror comedy again.

“120 per cent, I would like to try it again and I think this is an interesting genre. There are two shades in one palette,” Varun told IANS.

He says a lot happens in the genre of horror comedy.

“You are making people scared also and at the same time there is a lot of comedy also that is happening and even as an actor it is very different. Why not! I mean given a chance I would want to do this genre again,” he said.

Roohi, slated for a March 11 release in theatres, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

–IANS

