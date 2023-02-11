Varun Sood, who made his acting debut with the Bollywood film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, will be seen in the second installment of the comedy drama web series ‘Potluck’.

A ‘thrilled’ Varun on joining the cast said: “Even though the shoot wasn’t for a long period, it was always a warm, lively environment on sets with everyone being up to some mischief or the other.”

“What my character brings to this season is a surprise that the audiences will have to wait and find out themselves, but I can guarantee that they will be in for a mad ride.”

Following the dynamics of a modern Indian family, the show combines the expectations of the older generation and the freedom of expression of the young ones.

A Triplecom Media, Loose Cannons Content Studio & Vial Content presentation, ‘Potluck’ is produced by Kunal Das Gupta, Pavneet Gakhal, Gaurav Lulla, Vivek Gupta, and is written by Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan, and Gaurav Lulla.

Directed by Rajshree Ojha, the show features an impressive set of actors including Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey, Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Saloni Patel, Siddhant Karnick, Shikha Talsania, Sonali Sachdev, Myrah Rajpal, Aashvi Negi, Mikaeel Bootwalaalong.

