Varun Tej learning use of guns for ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’

Young Tollywood actor is learning to use different kinds of guns while preparing for his upcoming movie ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna.

This high-octane action sequence of the movie is being shot in the schedule that began in Budapest on Monday (May 8).

Varun has been preparing full-fledged for this role, not only is he training in physical combat but is also learning to use different kinds of guns from riffles to pistols. In fact, Varun seems to be enjoying the process a lot by gaining knowledge of different nuances of the weapon.

The actor has been leaving fans very impressed with his film choices. He has been exploring various roles and genres and ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ is one film that his fans are extremely excited about.

The action-entertainer is directed by national award-winning director Praveen Sattaru. The film also stars Sakshi Vaidya.

‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ was announced on Varun Tej’s birthday in January this year. From the film’s first motion poster, it looked like a thrilling action entertainer that the audience will witness. Now with this action-packed sequence being shot, the wait for fans will only get difficult. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

20230508-162805

