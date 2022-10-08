ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Tej undergoes intense training to play IAF officer in ‘VT13’

Varun Tej undergoes intense training to play IAF officer in A’VT13′

Actor Varun Tej, who is set to play an Indian Air Force officer in his upcoming action drama, tentatively being referred to as ‘VT 13’, is undergoing intense training for the character.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that as an IAF officer, Varun Tej’s character will have many layers and that the actor is undergoing intense training to play the role to perfection.

‘VT13’ is an action drama inspired by India’s Air Force. The patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer will showcase the indomitable spirit of our heroes on the frontlines and also highlight the challenges they face.

On Saturday, the makers of the film – Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures – extended their warm wishes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day by releasing a new poster of the upcoming action drama.

The new poster shows Varun Tej from a top angle as he makes his way towards a jet fighter.

Shooting for ‘VT13’, which is being directed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh, will commence in December this year. The movie will be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously and will have a global release in 2023.

