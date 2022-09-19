ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Tej's next film will celebrate the valour of IAF

Telugu Actor Varun Tej on Monday disclosed that his next film, which is being tentatively referred to as ‘Varun Tej 13’, will be about celebrating the valour of the Indian Air Force.

As reported earlier, the film’s story will be set in a war backdrop, with the actor playing a fighter pilot.

On Monday, Varun Tej took to Instagram to post a still from the film, that is being produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Rennaissance Pictures and wrote, “Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of Indian Air Force. Get ready to witness the battle in the skies on the big screen. Taking off soon!!!”

Directed by Shakti Prathap Singh Hada, the film’s first look poster has a picture of Varun Tej dressed as a fighter pilot, surrounded by fighter aircraft.

Only recently, the actor had released a small video about this film, without disclosing too many details.

In the video clip, the actor was seen keeping a toy aircraft that resembled a fighter plane on the film’s script even as the sound of a plane taking off was heard.

