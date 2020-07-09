Varun Dhawan dedicates new video to ‘all the girls’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has dedicated his new post, where he lip-syncs to a song, to all the girls.

Varun was trying the new feature Reels on Instagram, when he made the video. In the clip, Varun is seen lying on a couch and lip syncing to the number “Lagdi Lahore di” from his film “Street Dancer 3D”. The original track is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar.

Captioning the video, Varun wrote: “Saare ladkiyon ko (to all the girls).”

In the video, the actor dances using hand movements to the lyrics of the song.

Recently, Varun gained a whopping 30 million followers on Instagram.

“30 MILLION #varuniacs Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit,” he posted with the video.

On the film front, Varun was last seen in “Street Dancer 3D” this year. His next film is “Coolie No 1” is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

“Coolie No 1” is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May, but got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.