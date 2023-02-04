INDIA

Vasundhara Raje posts old video on social media, sparks speculations

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje posted a video from a four-month-old event on social media triggering speculations among political circles.

The video posted on her Twitter and Facebook handles on Friday is of a BJP working committee meeting held in Hyderabad about four months ago.

She says in the footage: “Sometimes people joke. They tell me that Vasundhara Raje is always dependent on God. I say yes, I trust God.”

Commenting on the Congress, the former Chief Minister further says: “Even if you keep running and working, the work never gets completed in five years. People ask me why do you do so much, you should go easy. I tell people that give any government at least five to 10 years to get the work done. Five years is such a short term that even if you work in a hurry, you cannot complete it.

“We leave the whole house decorated. Then Congress comes. Enjoys it. Whatever work we have done, the work of cutting the ribbon is done by the Congress.”

As the state has entered its election year, political activities have intensified.

