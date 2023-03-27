INDIA

Vasundhara Raje retained in new BJP posters in Rajasthan, Poonia out

NewsWire
0
0

New posters put up outside the BJP state party headquarters here hint towards new political equations being formed in the Rajasthan unit of the party after the appointment of Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi as the state president.

In the latest posters seen outside the party office, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s picture has been retained while the picture of outgoing president Satish Poonia has been removed.

Raje’s picture was removed from the posters at the party headquarters after Satish Poonia became the party president in Rajasthan. In January this year, when BJP national president J.P. Nadda visited Rajasthan, then once again Vasundhara Raje’s picture was included in the posters at the BJP headquarters. Since then, fresh discussion on changes in the party politics started doing the rounds.

Satish Poonia’s photo has now been removed from the poster outside the Rajasthan BJP headquarters. At the same time, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is still intact in the poster. Even before the coronation of C.P. Joshi, new posters have been put up outside the BJP headquarters.

In the new pictures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda, newly appointed state chief C.P. Joshi and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje have been given place.

The fresh round of discussion among the political circles is the removal of the picture of Satish Poonia, which had been there in the hoardings at the BJP headquarters for the last three years.

20230327-143807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha: Shinde-Fadnavis govt ‘erases’ Tipu Sultan’s name from Mumbai playground

    Documentary by youth highlights Ganga pollution, endangered dolphins

    Dalit woman alleges assault for being ‘bad omen’

    T20 World Cup: Wasim Akram criticises Babar Azam for not taking...