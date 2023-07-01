Rajasthan former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday visited Rajkumar Sharma — a witness in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

The former chief minister gave Rs 1 lakh in grant to the family and also promised to bear the expenses of his daughter’s marriage. “We will do everything to help the family,” Raje said.

She also met Rajkumar’s wife — Pushpa and his children. Pushpa told the former chief minister that her children are disturbed and scared after the incident. “The children have removed the nameplate from outside their house,” Pushpa told the former chief minister.

Pushpa told the former chief minister that her son wanted to study further but due to the poor economic condition she is unable to sustain his education.

Rajkumar told the former chief minister that his family has been shattered after the incident. “I can neither stand nor sit. The condition has worsened and we are afraid to even go out of the house,” Rajkumar told the former chief minister.

On June 28, 2022 tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in broad daylight by Mohammd Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, who entered the tailor’s shop posing as customers.

The former chief minister was accompanied by MLA Dharmanarayan Joshi and other BJP officials. Her visit to Rajkumar comes a day after the Union Minister Amit Shah spoke on Kanhaiya Lal murder in Udaipur.

