INDIA

Vasundhara Raje visits Kanhaiya Lal murder witness in Udaipur

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday visited Rajkumar Sharma — a witness in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

The former chief minister gave Rs 1 lakh in grant to the family and also promised to bear the expenses of his daughter’s marriage. “We will do everything to help the family,” Raje said.

She also met Rajkumar’s wife — Pushpa and his children. Pushpa told the former chief minister that her children are disturbed and scared after the incident. “The children have removed the nameplate from outside their house,” Pushpa told the former chief minister.

Pushpa told the former chief minister that her son wanted to study further but due to the poor economic condition she is unable to sustain his education.

Rajkumar told the former chief minister that his family has been shattered after the incident. “I can neither stand nor sit. The condition has worsened and we are afraid to even go out of the house,” Rajkumar told the former chief minister.

On June 28, 2022 tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in broad daylight by Mohammd Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, who entered the tailor’s shop posing as customers.

The former chief minister was accompanied by MLA Dharmanarayan Joshi and other BJP officials. Her visit to Rajkumar comes a day after the Union Minister Amit Shah spoke on Kanhaiya Lal murder in Udaipur.

2023070132411

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SRH fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate; RR’s Prasidh...

    Pakistani drone spotted in J&K’s Samba

    The New Year’s Cup 2022: MYQ, MAYFAIR Polo teams win their...

    Odisha to set up automatic weather stations