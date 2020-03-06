Vatsal and Ishita to celebrate dry, eco-friendly Holi

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta will celebrate Holi keeping the coronavirus scare in mind. They will not use any water and will celebrating a dry holi, as the virus can spread through to water droplets and moisture.

“This year I will be celebrating with my immediate family only. Normally also I am not someone who plays Holi a lot. I am against wasting water. So I would just meet my family. I also would urge everyone to stay safe and avoid huge human gatherings. We all have to do our bit in the current scenario,” said Vatsal.

Ishita added: “This year I will be celebrating with my immediate family. Normally, I am not someone who plays Holi. I am against wasting water. So I would just meet my family. I think because of coronavirus a lot of functions are not happening and a lot of people aren’t playing Holi. I feel there is no need to be scared, but as responsible citizens it is important for us to take it seriously and avoid public gathering as much as possible.”

–IANS

