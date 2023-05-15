ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vatsal’s take on Ishita’s pregnancy: ‘It is all about planning’

NewsWire
0
0

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, most recently seen in ‘Drishyam 2’, are definitely excited about embracing parenthood. On the occasion of Ishita’s baby shower on Sunday, Vatsal said: “We are enjoying the complete phase of pregnancy.”

Vatsal, who’s making his Tamil debut with the film ‘Adipurush’, and Ishita are welcoming their first child after six years of marriage. On the occasion of Mothers Day on May 14, the couple organised Ishita’s baby shower, which was graced by friends and relatives.

Vatsal said: “We are not nervous, rather excited. We are enjoying the complete phase of pregnancy. It is all about planning.”

Speaking on his and Ishita’s behalf, he added: “It was a very emotional moment for us today. All our loved ones came up to bless our baby. We have been asking everyone to guess the gender of our baby.”

Talking about what changes he sees in his life, Vatsal said: “As of now, I don’t feel any change. I think once the baby is born, I will feel the change. Till now, it has been Ishita who has been experiencing all the changes.”

The actor will be seen in the film ‘Adipurush’ portraying the character of Indrajit. A mythological film based on the ‘Ramayana’, the film has been written and directed by Om Raut, and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

‘Adipurush’ is set to premiere at Tribeca in the Escape From Tribeca section on June 13. It will be followed by the film’s theatrical release three days later.

20230515-140802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nushrratt on shooting for ‘Selfiee’: Gonna be one mad fun ride

    Vivek Oberoi starts fundraiser for over 3,000 underprivileged kids battling cancer

    ‘GHKPM’: Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major...

    Vikrant Massey says Internet is responsible to certain extent for spike...