A mosquito trap in Vaughan recently tested positive for West Nile Virus, which is an indication of the presence of the virus in the city.

Each year, York Region monitors West Nile virus activity by setting mosquito traps and testing for the presence of the virus. One trap near Weston Road and Rutherford Road has recently tested positive for West Nile virus, the Region informed residents in its newsletter.

West Nile virus is only transmitted if bitten by an infected by mosquito, and is not transferrable from person-to-person. While the chance of being bitten by an infected mosquito is very low, there are some simple precautions you can take to prevent bites and reduce your risk.

Be especially thorough with preventative measures in the early morning and early evening when mosquitoes are more active. Use insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin and apply according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Wear long-sleeved shirts or jackets, long pants and socks when outdoors. Clean up around your home by emptying containers where water collects such as in old tires, flowerpots, bird baths and wading pools