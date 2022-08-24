COMMUNITY

Vaughan mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus – how to protect yourself

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

A mosquito trap in Vaughan recently tested positive for West Nile Virus, which is an indication of the presence of the virus in the city.

Each year, York Region monitors West Nile virus activity by setting mosquito traps and testing for the presence of the virus. One trap near Weston Road and Rutherford Road has recently tested positive for West Nile virus, the Region informed residents in its newsletter.

West Nile virus is only transmitted if bitten by an infected by mosquito, and is not transferrable from person-to-person. While the chance of being bitten by an infected mosquito is very low, there are some simple precautions you can take to prevent bites and reduce your risk.

Be especially thorough with preventative measures in the early morning and early evening when mosquitoes are more active. Use insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin and apply according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Wear long-sleeved shirts or jackets, long pants and socks when outdoors. Clean up around your home by emptying containers where water collects such as in old tires, flowerpots, bird baths and wading pools

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 40% by...

    Indian-descent millennial announces run against Gutteres for top UN job

    Nominations open for the 2021 Brampton Citizens Awards

    Indian High Commission identifies family found dead near Canada-US border in...