Vaughan public libraries now lending tools, kitchen equipment and sports gear

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Vaughan public libraries are now offering more than books, music and movies.

A Lendery at the Pierre Berton Resource Library has several useful items like tools, kitchen equipment, sporting gear and more which library members can borrow. The official opening is on Thursday, September 8.

Items are available on a first-come-first-serve basis (no holds) and can be borrowed for 14 days. An online catalogue lists a wide variety of items, including a circular saw, a pressure cooker, a bocce ball set, etc.

To borrow from the Lendery, customers will need to be 18 years or over have a valid Vaughan Public Library card and complete a borrowing agreement with staff.

Donations will help increase inventory and the process is being finalized.

“Gently used or new items will be accepted at Pierre Berton Resource Library only, and more detailed guidelines will be shared when we’re ready to receive items,” said spokesperson Robert Symes.

Developed in partnership with York Region, the Lendery supports York Region’s Waste Management Master Plan, also known as the SM4RT Living Plan, which has a
visionary goal of ‘a world where nothing goes to waste’.

The lendery can help save money, space and time because it allows individuals to use an item they don’t necessarily need or want to own but rather use once and return. By borrowing things rather than owning them, one can also reduce the number of wasted items thrown away.

