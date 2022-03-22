Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has received the text message regarding the confirmation of the first dose of Covid vaccine of four beneficiaries on his phone number.

Sharing the screenshot of the message on Twitter, Abdullah congratulated the beneficiaries and sought to know why they provided his mobile number for the vaccine certificate.

“Dear Ashina, Kareem, Prashanth & Ameena. Congratulations for your first Covid vaccine. However, I have no idea who you guys are & why you gave my mobile number for your certificates. Please let me know what you want me to do with your vaccine certificates. Best wishes, Omar,” he tweeted.

The tweet has attracted the attention of many social media users with some speaking of a similar experience.

However, the Union Health Ministry has not responded to this yet.

20220322-154002