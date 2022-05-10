Expressing concern over low percentage of Covid vaccination among the 12 to 18 years age group in Goa, state health officials on Tuesday urged this section to come in ‘groups of ten’ to health centres to receive jabs during the vacation period.

“Once the schools and other institutes reopen in June, we will extensively take ahead our program of vaccination to achieve cent per cent vaccination,” immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.

He, along with Health Director, Dr Geeta Kakodkar on Tuesday briefed about the preparedness to tackle the fourth wave of Covid.

Responding to the question of why a group of ten was being called, Borkar said that once the vial of ten doses is opened, it can’t be stored again. “This is why we are asking to come in groups of 10,” he said.

Borkar also said that of the age group between 12 to 14, 63 per cent and 35 per cent have been administered their first and second doses, respectively. However, age group between 15 to 18 has being administered 92 and 77 per cent of first and second doses, respectively.

“We are not happy with this percentage. It should be 100 per cent,” he said.

He said that vaccination is the only weapon to fight Covid. “People above 18 years have taken both doses and now we are encouraging them to take booster doses. Hence, if the fourth wave comes, then it will affect only those below the 18 years age group. This is why we are appealing to them to come themselves and get vaccinated,” he said.

