Venture debt platform BlackSoil on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 250 crore through its diverse financial products from reputed family offices, notable high net worth individuals (HNIs) and marquee institutions.

Some of BlackSoil’s current investments are in unicorns and other platforms like Upstox, Slice, MobiKwik, Udaan, Infra.Market, Zetwerk, OYO Rooms, Spinny, Purplle, Curefoods and Blu-Smart, among others.

There are over 20 family offices/HNIs who have invested in Blacksoil’s various debt products.

“The onward lending we will be doing with these funds are via products with amortising and fixed pay-out structures which significantly reduce business and time risk, and safeguard the investment,” said Ankur Bansal, Director and Co-Founder, BlackSoil.

“The funds raised will be lent to mid and growth-stage startups, through a variety of debt products,” he added.

This year, BlackSoil’s rating was reaffirmed by a reputable certified rating agency, and raised funds through their maiden commercial paper (CP) issue.

Over the last six years, BlackSoil has deployed more than $300 million, across over 130 transactions.

Deployment during the financial year 2021-22 stood at a record high of more than $90 million.

“Strategic partnerships, acquisitions and talent addition have bolstered our organic initiatives to expand and deepen our vision to be the most sought-after partner to founders, enterprises as well as investors”, Ankur added.

BlackSoil currently manages an alternative credit platform consisting of an RBI-registered NBFC and four SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

