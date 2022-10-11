BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

VC firm BlackSoil raises Rs 250 cr across debt products

NewsWire
0
0

Venture debt platform BlackSoil on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 250 crore through its diverse financial products from reputed family offices, notable high net worth individuals (HNIs) and marquee institutions.

Some of BlackSoil’s current investments are in unicorns and other platforms like Upstox, Slice, MobiKwik, Udaan, Infra.Market, Zetwerk, OYO Rooms, Spinny, Purplle, Curefoods and Blu-Smart, among others.

There are over 20 family offices/HNIs who have invested in Blacksoil’s various debt products.

“The onward lending we will be doing with these funds are via products with amortising and fixed pay-out structures which significantly reduce business and time risk, and safeguard the investment,” said Ankur Bansal, Director and Co-Founder, BlackSoil.

“The funds raised will be lent to mid and growth-stage startups, through a variety of debt products,” he added.

This year, BlackSoil’s rating was reaffirmed by a reputable certified rating agency, and raised funds through their maiden commercial paper (CP) issue.

Over the last six years, BlackSoil has deployed more than $300 million, across over 130 transactions.

Deployment during the financial year 2021-22 stood at a record high of more than $90 million.

“Strategic partnerships, acquisitions and talent addition have bolstered our organic initiatives to expand and deepen our vision to be the most sought-after partner to founders, enterprises as well as investors”, Ankur added.

BlackSoil currently manages an alternative credit platform consisting of an RBI-registered NBFC and four SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

20221011-105609

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U.S. budget deficit soars to USD 2.24 trn in first 9...

    Wheat procurement at all time high, paddy procurement on

    Equities settle low; Nifty auto index top loser (Ld)

    Zomato acquires 15-minute delivery platform Blinkit for Rs 4,447 cr