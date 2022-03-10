VCK demands ban on caste outfit run by Dalit murder convict Yuvaraj

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder leader and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to ban the caste outfit run by Yuvraj who is a convict in the murder of a Dalit youth Gokul Raj.

The Dalit youth, who was an engineering student, was kidnapped from the premises of a temple at Thiruchendur for having spoken to a Gounder community girl and later his mutilated body was found the next day near a railway track. Madurai Court had granted triple life imprisonment to Yuvraj in the case.

Dalit outfits also supported the call by Thol Thirumavalavan and said that caste outfits like Dheeran Chinnamalai Peravai must be treated like a terror outfit.

In a statement, Thol Thirumavalavan said that the police should have registered a case under ‘Terror’ Act and not as ‘Caste’ killing. The Member of Parliament said that there was no personal enmity between Gokul Raj and Yuvraj and only due to the wrong ideology and thought process of Yuvraj, the murder took place.

He also said that the state government should take into account that the modus operandi of the murder was like that of a terror outfit.

D. Ravikumar, senior leader of the VCK and Member of Parliament from Villupuram said that the demand to ban the ‘Dheeran Chinnamalai Peravai’ by the VCK is following the observation of the court that the murder has taken place because of the activities of the organisation.

In a statement, the VCK leader said: “The court in its verdict had said that there was no personal enmity between those convicted of the murder and the victim and they were all part of the organisation. Just like any terrorist outfit, this organisation must also be banned.”

CPI(M) leader and Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front(TNUEF) also called upon the ban of the outfit.

Samuel Raj, leader of the TNUEF while speaking to IANS said: “In a democratic country calling for a ban is not desirable but once the leader of a caste outfit is convicted of murder, then naturally the activities of that organisation have to be monitored. It is a correct demand and the organisations that speak against the principles of the constitution have to be banned. If an organisation calls for untouchability then there are grounds to ban that organisation.”

20220310-101003