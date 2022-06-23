The Dalit political party of Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) wanted a Christian to be the next President of India. The VCK founder president and Member of Parliament, Thol Thiruvamavalavan in a statement said that while Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Dalits have become Presidents, the Christian community never got the opportunity.

He said that Christians are the third-largest religious community in the country and have never been given the opportunity to become President to India.

The firebrand VCK leader said that even though he and his party wanted a Christian to be the President of India, they were supporting the common opposition candidate for President, Yashwant Sinha.

VCK leader and Member of Parliament, D. Ravikumar said that a Christian would have been an apt candidate for the post of President and such a candidate would have highlighted the atrocities faced by the community across the country at the hands of Hindutva forces.

He said that just like the Muslim community facing difficulties at the hands of the Hindutva elements in the country, the Christians are also facing a similar situation but there is not much publicity of it.

