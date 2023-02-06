VCK founder-leader Thol Thirumavalavan has said that the “politics of hate” practiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be opposed.

On the occasion of the screening of the Tamil version of the BBC documentary on the Prime Minister at the party headquarter ‘Ambedkar Thidam’ on Sunday, Thirumavalavan said that Narendra Modi reached the top by spreading the politics of hate. He said that Modi has not come to the top by pursuing ideological politics or by fighting for the welfare of the poor and the working class.

Thol Thirumavalavan stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown and reached the top by spreading hate and letting loose violence claiming that only he has the ability to do such things. That’s how he grew from a state-level leader to a national leader.”

He said that a few organizations like the VCK and the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) were opposing the politics of the BJP and added that the discussion should be on what would happen to the country if Narendra Modi came back to power in 2024.

The VCK founder said that many are opposed to the politics of the VCK and the DK and are critical of Periyarism. He said, “We are not saying that Dravidar politics or Periyarism are beyond criticism but at present, the biggest challenge before us is Modi’s politics of hate.”

He asked, “How are we going to overcome the politics of hate practiced by Modi.”

The screening of the documentary by the Left activists was prevented in some campuses. This has led to the CPI-M Tamil Nadu state secretary, K. Balakrishnan issuing a statement calling upon the government to protect the basic rights of individuals.

VCK leader and Member of Parliament from Villupuram constituency D. Ravikumar, Tamil movie director Vettrimaran, and Dravidar Kazhagam leader Kali Poonkundran were present at the screening of the documentary.

