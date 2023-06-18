INDIA

Ved Science Centre in Naimisharanya soon, says UP govt

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the establishment of the Ved Science Centre (Ved Vigyan Kendra) in Naimisharanya in Sitapur district.

According to a government spokesperson, the Chief Minister has asked officials to develop Naimisharanya on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura in a phased manner.

The state government has also approved an action plan to develop Naimisharanya as a Vedic centre.

The Chief Minister said that to honour the ancient faith and promote Vedic knowledge, the establishment of a Ved Science Centre should be done soon in Naimisharanya Dham.

The Naimisharanya Dham is located in Sitapur district, about 94 kilometres from Lucknow.

The budgetary provisions have also been made in this regard.

The establishment of a Ved Science Study Centre will enable the dissemination of the knowledge preserved from the Vedas and Puranas among the general public through study programmes.

Yogi directed that the Ved Science Centre should include administrative buildings, educational facilities, Gurukul (traditional Vedic school), yoga hall, yajnashala (fire ritual hall), temple, and other necessary structures.

“With the aim of overall development of Naimisharanya, the holy abode of 88,000 sages, the state government has recently constituted Shri Naimisharanya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad. This is the place where our sages did the unique work of preserving eternal knowledge.

“The state government is promoting all possibilities of religious tourism development here. Every project being undertaken here should be completed with quality and within the stipulated time frame,” said Yogi as quoted by the spokesperson.

20230618-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    For a story set in school, Simran Sharma’s ‘Staffroom’ is ‘a...

    Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC in final after 3-3 draw with...

    Kamal Nath resigns as leader of opposition in MP Assembly

    After teacher’s son, doctor’s son kidnapped in Bihar