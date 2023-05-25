Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), a joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta Group, has appointed Mike Young as Senior Vice President, Project Management Office and Manufacturing Operations.

In this role, Mike will oversee the seamless execution of manufacturing and operational processes as VFSL looks at setting up a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab in India.

“Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high volume startups,” said David Reed, CEO, VFSL.

“We are delighted to welcome him to Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited. He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations.”

“The global semiconductor industry is projected to reach a trillion dollars in the coming decade, and

India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player,” said Mike Young.

“I am excited about this opportunity to work for a joint venture between two leading industry players, namely Vedanta and Foxconn, and look forward to creating global impact with the India semiconductor fab.”

Mike joins Vedanta after taking a short sabbatical from his last role as CEO of Systems on Silicon

Manufacturing Company (SSMC), Singapore.

Prior to this, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia. He has extensively worked in areas of operations, yield, and device engineering with global leaders like X-FAB UK, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Atmel, and Plessey Semiconductors.

Throughout his career, Mike has demonstrated excellence in the governance and control of high performing

facilities through a combination of effective man management, continuous improvement, cost control, and operational performance enhancement.

He has a master’s degree in Microelectronics Engineering from Middlesex University, UK, and a bachelor’s degree in Physics from Aston University, UK.

Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive globally to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry.

VFSL appointed industry veteran David Reed as CEO in February and welcomed Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resources in April. Most recently, the company hired IBM veteran Terry Daly as Advisor. The company continues to build a team of highly experienced personnel to be part of its semiconductor business.

