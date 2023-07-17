INDIA

Vedanta has best dividend yield among large-cap stocks

 Vedanta Ltd has the best dividend yield in the last 12 months among large-cap stocks at 31 per cent.

As per a report by Axis Securities, it is followed by Hindustan Zinc at 25 per cent, Coal India at 10 per cent, ONGC at 8 per cent, and Power Grid and GAIL at 5 per cent.

Among the mid-cap companies, Sanofi India, REC and Oil India have the best dividend yield at 8 per cent, followed by Power Finance Corporation and Oracle Financial Services at 6 per cent.

Among the small-cap companies, TV Today Network has the highest dividend yield at 33 per cent, followed by Bhansali Engineering and Polymers at 18 per cent, RSWM at 14 per cent, Forbes and Company at 10 per cent and IDFC, also at 10 per cent.

Banco Products, Polyplex Corporation, Goodyear India and PNB Gilts had a dividend yield of 8 per cent, while Balmer Lawrie and Nirlon had a dividend yield of 7 per cent.

Among the PSUs, Coal India had a dividend yield of 10 per cent, while ONGC, REC and Oil India had a dividend yield of 8 per cent.

2023071740706

