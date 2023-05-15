Vedanta Ltd. has the best dividend yield in the last 12 months among large cap stocks at 26 per cent.

As per a report by Axis Securities, it is followed by Hindustan Zinc at 24 per cent, Coal India at 10 per cent, ONGC at 8 per cent and Power Grid, Tata Steel, GAIL, Tech Mahindra and Piramal Enterprises at 5 per cent.

Among the mid cap companies, REC has the best dividend yield at 10 per cent, followed by Sanofi at 9 per cent, Oil India at 8 per cent.

Among the small cap companies, TV Today Network has the highest dividend yield at 33 per cent, RSWM at 14 per cent, IDFC at 12 per cent, Forbes and Company at 11 per cent, Banco Products at 10 per cent, PNB Gilts at 8 per cent, Castrol India at 8 per cent, Balmer Lawrie at 8 per cent, Goodyear India at 8 per cent.

Among the PSUs, Oil India has a dividend yield of 8 per cent, Hudco, Nalco, PFC at 6 per cent have the best dividend yields.

20230515-144803