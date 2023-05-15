BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Vedanta has best dividend yield among large cap stocks

NewsWire
0
0

Vedanta Ltd. has the best dividend yield in the last 12 months among large cap stocks at 26 per cent.

As per a report by Axis Securities, it is followed by Hindustan Zinc at 24 per cent, Coal India at 10 per cent, ONGC at 8 per cent and Power Grid, Tata Steel, GAIL, Tech Mahindra and Piramal Enterprises at 5 per cent.

Among the mid cap companies, REC has the best dividend yield at 10 per cent, followed by Sanofi at 9 per cent, Oil India at 8 per cent.

Among the small cap companies, TV Today Network has the highest dividend yield at 33 per cent, RSWM at 14 per cent, IDFC at 12 per cent, Forbes and Company at 11 per cent, Banco Products at 10 per cent, PNB Gilts at 8 per cent, Castrol India at 8 per cent, Balmer Lawrie at 8 per cent, Goodyear India at 8 per cent.

Among the PSUs, Oil India has a dividend yield of 8 per cent, Hudco, Nalco, PFC at 6 per cent have the best dividend yields.

20230515-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SEBI bans ‘Profitsaim’ for unregistered investment advisory

    Early warning signal mechanism needs to be strengthened to insulate economy...

    Govt data shows recovery in job market

    Even celebrities who passed away, including Sushant Singh Rajput, get paid...