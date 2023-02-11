The Vedanta has started operation from Jamkani coal mining in Odisha’s Sundargarh district after resolving issues with the affected villagers, an official said on Saturday.

The deadlock had stalled the mining activities of Vedanta Limited at its Jamkani site in Sundargarh since December 23 last due to the stir staged by the affected villagers, who were demanding compensation and rehabilitation colony.

The issues were ultimately resolved on Friday following hectic parleys between the protesters and the Sundargarh district administration as well as the Vedanta authorities. After the meeting, the company has started operation, said Abhimanyu Behera, ADM, Sundargarh.

The villagers from Mendra, Jamkani, Girishma and Jharpalang villages were agitating before the coal mining over their demands.

The company has agreed to pay an additional compensation or concessional amount of Rs 15 lakh per acre for the land losers. Similarly, the proposal to pay interest of 10 years at a rate of 12 per cent on Rs 3 lakh per acre as per old calculation was accepted, a company official said.

Similarly, identifying the homeless and providing them with rehabilitation and resettlement facilities, making rehabilitation colonies habitable, re-surveying every house of displaced families and including newly-constructed houses in the compensation list were also accepted by the company.

An agreement was signed to train boys and girls above 18 years of age from displaced families to make them employable.

Vedanta’s mine development and operation (MDO) partner BGR Mining and Infra Ltd had started mining operations at Jamkani mine amid police protection on November 5 last year.

However, the mining-affected people launched protest at the mining site demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation per acre of land. Subsequently, the mine was closed on December 23 after a clash between the agitators and BGR staff.

