Former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan and informed her that the ‘Vedas and the World Peace’ campaign has been launched in more than 100 countries.

On climate change, Dr Nishank spoke about ‘Sparsh Ganga’ and ‘Sparsh Himalaya Abhiyan’ being run for the conservation of environment.

He also informed the President about setting up of a writer’s village in the honour of national poet, Padma Bhushan Maithili Sharan Gupt (Chirgaon Jhansi) on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of independence, and also invited her to visit the village.

Nishank said that he apprised the President about the progress of the writer’s village located in the Thano Dehradun.

He also stressed on the need to promote use of Hindi language in official work.

Nishank expressed his gratitude to the President and expressed the importance of mother tongue and mother land. Various educational reforms cosidering mother tongue and mother land under National Education Policy have been declared, he added.

He praised the inspiring speech delivered by Honourable President at the IAS Academy and Doon University during her stay in Uttarakhand.

He added that the President’s speech has infused a new energy among the officers and the youth, which will help them to move forward in life.

During the meeting, Nishank presented his book ‘Nation Building through Education: New National Education Policy -2020’ and ‘Peshawar Ke Mahanayak Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali’ to the President. Dr Rajesh Naithani, Pro Vice Chancellor of Himalayiya University, Dehradun was also present on the occasion.

Nishank also invited the President to visit Haridwar.

