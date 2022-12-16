INDIA

‘Vedas and the World Peace’ campaign launched in over 100 countries: Nishank

NewsWire
0
0

Former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan and informed her that the ‘Vedas and the World Peace’ campaign has been launched in more than 100 countries.

On climate change, Dr Nishank spoke about ‘Sparsh Ganga’ and ‘Sparsh Himalaya Abhiyan’ being run for the conservation of environment.

He also informed the President about setting up of a writer’s village in the honour of national poet, Padma Bhushan Maithili Sharan Gupt (Chirgaon Jhansi) on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of independence, and also invited her to visit the village.

Nishank said that he apprised the President about the progress of the writer’s village located in the Thano Dehradun.

He also stressed on the need to promote use of Hindi language in official work.

Nishank expressed his gratitude to the President and expressed the importance of mother tongue and mother land. Various educational reforms cosidering mother tongue and mother land under National Education Policy have been declared, he added.

He praised the inspiring speech delivered by Honourable President at the IAS Academy and Doon University during her stay in Uttarakhand.

He added that the President’s speech has infused a new energy among the officers and the youth, which will help them to move forward in life.

During the meeting, Nishank presented his book ‘Nation Building through Education: New National Education Policy -2020’ and ‘Peshawar Ke Mahanayak Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali’ to the President. Dr Rajesh Naithani, Pro Vice Chancellor of Himalayiya University, Dehradun was also present on the occasion.

Nishank also invited the President to visit Haridwar.

20221216-162003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tamil Nadu HR&CE Dept for strict measures to recover pending rental...

    Job racket busted at IGI Airport, one held

    ‘Lawless’ Goa becoming like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’: Congress

    Pakistan settling outsiders in Gwadar to dilute Baloch influence