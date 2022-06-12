ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vedhika to play lead in action entertainer ‘Gajana’

Actress Vedhika is to play the lead in director Prabadish Samz’s upcoming action entertainer “Gajana”.

Sources close to the unit say that the title of the film, which was until now “Veerapannin Gajana”, has now been changed to just “Gajana”.

Interestingly, Vedhika, who will be playing the lead, will be seen performing action stunts in the film, the story of which will be more on the lines of a treasure hunt.

Apart from Vedhika, the film will also feature Inico Prabhakar, Chandini, Yogi Babu, Prathap Pothen, Mottai Rajendran, and Velu Prabhakaran among others.

Cinematography for the film will be by Gopi, while music will be by R.J. Vikram. Sengovi has penned the dialogues for this film, which is being edited by Deepak.

The action entertainer is being produced by Four Square Studios.

