Vehicle from ex-Punjab minister’s convoy rams into truck, 1 killed

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) One person was killed and four others injured in a collision between a truck and a pilot vehicle in the convoy of former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia near Moga in Punjab on Thursday, police said.

The injured were admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana and the the deceased was identified as Guddu Kumar, who used to work as a security guard.

Majithia is the brother of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

