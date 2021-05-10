India’s vehicle registrations declined by 31.83 per cent in April 2021 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Similarly, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a sequential decline of 28.15 per cent during the month under review.

Vehicle registration stood at 11,85,374 units in April 2021, compared to 17,38,802 units reported for the corresponding period of last year and 16,49,678 units in March 2021.

However, tractor registration during last month rose by 3.52 per cent on a YoY basis to 38,285 units.

In contrast, registration of personal vehicles declined by 11.56 per cent on a YoY basis to 2,08,883 units.

Similarly, two-wheeler registration fell by 35.35 per cent to 8,65,134 units.

“India is currently facing one of its toughest times with 2nd wave of covid creating a havoc in everyone’s life. This time, the spread is not only limited to urban markets but has also taken rural India in its grasp,” FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said.

“Unlike last year, the lockdown this time around has been imposed by state governments and not the Central government. Due to this, there has been no relief announcements which has come out till now either by the Centre or the RBI and Auto OEMs,” he added.

–IANS

