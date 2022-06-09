INDIA

Vehicle speed limit restricted at Kaziranga National Park

To protect wild animals from road mishaps and to facilitate their free movement during floods, the authorities at the Kaziranga National Park have capped the maximum speed limit of vehicles inside the park at 40 km per hour.

Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, said that following the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), six animal sensor cameras have been installed in the park which would be operational from Friday.

“The cameras are equipped with automatic number plate recognising feature with radar for determination of speed. As per the orders of the NGT, vehicles plying at a speed above 40 kmph would be fined,” Gogoi said.

He said that in view of the directions of the NGT and in order to ensure smooth and accident-free movement of wild animals while crossing the National Highway-37, over-speeding vehicles in the same stretch of NH will also be charged for violating Section 144 of CrPC.

Vehicles flouting the norms would be fined Rs 5,000 per incident, over and above the amount to be paid for offence under the Motor Vehicles Act.

