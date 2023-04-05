An accused in motor vehicle theft cases escaped from police custody in Delhi while he was being taken for a medical examination, an official said on Wednesday.

Lakhvinder Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, was being taken for a medical examination along with another accused, Vibhu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

“Under the team of sub-inspector Narendra Dabas with head constable Mukesh and constable Deepanshu (driver), Lakhvinder ran away from custody in Shahbad Dairy area near Punjab Sweets, Sector-11,” an official said.

According to police, Singh had been previously involved in 15 motor vehicle theft cases, while Vibhu was involved in one case.

On Monday, the police had received a tip-off about an interstate gang of thieves, leading to the arrest of Singh and Vibhu in the Alipur area of the city.

The police seized two luxury cars, a Hyundai Alcazar and a Tata Harrier, from their possession. At their instance, six stolen cars and five stolen two-wheelers were also recovered.

“We have registered a separate case against Lakhvinder and are making efforts to locate him. The police personnel involved in the incident are facing departmental action,” a senior police officer said.

