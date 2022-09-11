A police team, which went to arrest an auto-thief in north Delhi on Sunday, got embroiled in controversy when it fired and hit him in his jaw, instead of his leg, as he pulled out a weapon on seeing them.

The incident happened behind Lakshmibai College.

The thief, identified Rinku Thukral alias Rahul alias Nitin Bhatia, has suffered a bullet injury near his jaw, though he is said to be out of danger. The police said that he was sitting in a car when he was shot at.

A senior police official said that on September 10, the police got a tip off that a stolen Brezza was parked behind Lakshmibai College, and it was to be sold to someone by an auto-thief.

The police team went to the spot and identified the vehicle. The car was found to be stolen from Karol Bagh area on September 2. The police team laid a trap and noticed two persons coming in a Baleno car to pick up the stolen vehicle.

The police said that the car took U-turn and stopped right in front of the said Breeza. After sometime, a man got off from the Baleno and went to sit inside the stolen Breeza.

“Immediately, the police swung into action, seeing the police the driver sitting in the Baleno got alerted and tried to run over the team. He somehow fled from the spot. The other person sitting in the Brezza also got alerted and took out a country made pistol and aimed it at the police team. Based on the imminent threat, one shot was fired in self- defence, which hit him near his jaw,” the police said.

The injured was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The police said that as per doctor’s opinion, his condition was stable.

In this respect a case was filed with Bharat Nagar Police Station.

The police said that the accused was found to be a habitual and dangerous criminal, previously involved in more than 30 cases of snatching, theft, excise, arms act, cheating.

The police said the accused was using many names to hide his identity and an non-bailable warrant was also issued against him.

“His other associate managed to flee away in the Baleno Car, which tried to run over the police team before escaping. A country made pistol alongwith a few live cartridges, the stolen Brezza car, among other things, have been recovered from the criminal’s possession,” the police said.

