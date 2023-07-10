A vehicle transporting 2,000 kg of tomatoes to a market was robbed by unidentified miscreants in Bengaluru, police said.

The incident took place on July 8 in the limits of the RMC Yard police station near Chikkajala.

According to the police, the farmer was transporting his produce from Hiriyur town in Chitradurga to the Kolar market.

The three miscreants ollowed the tomato vehicle in their car.

They then waylaid the vehicle and assaulted the farmer and driver alleging that their vehicle had been hit.

They also demanded money from them and later got the amount transferred to their mobile online.

The miscreants then boarded the vehicle with the tomatoes and drove away, leaving the farmer and the driver on the road.

RMC Yard Police are collecting CCTV footage to get clues about the miscreants.

The price of tomatoes has touched Rs 120 to Rs 150 per kg in Karnataka.

The farmers have been forced to erect tents and guard the tomato crop as miscreants are invading farms and committing thefts to make quick money.

