Two new corridors, at the Chheda Nagar Junction in Ghatkopar and Kapadia Nagar in Vakola, will enable vehicles zoom “signal-free” from Mumbai to Thane and Thane to Navi Mumbai, easing traffic and reducing pollution in eastern Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inaugurated the two corridors – a 1.25 km long flyover from Mankhurd to Thane on the second level of Eastern Express Highway that will allow a signal-free commute between Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Another 3.03 km long elevated corridor linking Kurla-Vakola of the Santacruz Chembur Link Road Extension Phase I has been thrown open for traffic, easing up the traffic flow in the region and benefitting the corporates centred around there.

The SCLR and the Eastern Freeway had resulted in traffic snarls at Chheda Nagar Junction in Ghatkopar for which the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is building three flyovers and one subway, of which the flyover linking the SCLR has been opened for traffic.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner S.V.R. Srinivas said that these projects will help decongest traffic in the eastern suburbs on the main and arterial roads, as well provide quick connectivity between the Eastern & Western express highways.

