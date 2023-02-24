INDIA

Vehicles charred in fire at Lucknow municipal corporation dumping yard

Several vehicles were charred after a massive fire broke out in the dumping yard of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, late on Thursday night, officials said.

Fire tenders rushed to the site to bring the blaze under control.

The Municipal Corporation’s JCB machines were engaged in removing junk vehicles from the site so that the fire could be extinguished. Explosions took place on the site due to junk vehicles catching fire.

All the officers of the Municipal Corporation, including the Municipal Commissioner, also reached the spot.

It took several hours to douse the flames at the site.

The extent of the loss in the fire is yet to be assessed, said officials.

