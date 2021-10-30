Several vehicles parked in a housing area were damaged after a boundary wall of a pump house collapsed in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area, fire department officials said on Saturday.

A call was received at 7.49 a.m. regarding the incident, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said in a statement.

The 60-feet boundary wall, which was built at a height of 8 feet, came crashing down on cars and a few two-wheelers.

However, no casualty was reported.

