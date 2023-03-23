Vehicles were stolen from outside ruling party leaders’ houses in Bihar.

On Wednesday, a bike parked outside the house of Congress leader Ajit Sharma and a tractor parked outside the house of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Kishanganj president Shahjahan were stolen. Congress and HAM are constituents of the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

Both the incidents were caught on CCTV cameras.

In Bhagalpur, a bike was parked outside the house of Ajit Sharma. His house is located in the posh area of the city. As per the CCTV footage, a person wearing a helmet came there and took the bike.

In Kishanganj, a person named Rashid who is said to be close to HAM district president Shahjahan, had parked his tractor outside the house. An unidentified man stole the tractor as well.

“We learned about the incident on Thursday morning. When we scanned the CCTV footage, a person was seen taking away the tractor. We have submitted the CCTV footage along with a written complaint with Sadar police station in Kishanganj district,” said Shahjhan.

