Two vehicles with number-plates of Bihar having the logos of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) pasted on their windscreens and carrying cattle were stopped by villagers from the Egra- Bankura Bypass near Ranigunj in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district.

The villagers later handed over the two vehicles along with their drivers and helpers (total four) to the police.

The locals alleged that the vehicles were carrying smuggled cattle.

BJP’s youth wing secretary of the local Asansol (South) Assembly constituency, Avik Kumar Mondal claimed that the villagers stopped these two vehicles carrying cattle.

“Both these vehicles had number- plates of Bihar and the logos of RJD were attached on the windscreens of both the vehicles. The vehicles did not have proper documents like challans of the cattle they were carrying. Later the cops of the local Raniganj Police Station came and the villagers handed over the vehicles to them. However, if the police do not register a case of cattle smuggling, we will start massive agitation in the district in the coming days,” he added.

The district police officials were, however, totally tight-lipped over the incident. There was no reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress on this count till the time the report was filed.

However, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has launched scathing attacks against the state government accusing the state police of directly facilitating cattle smuggling in the state.

“The state police are facilitating cattle smuggling through state- highways and district roads of Asansol- Raniganj- Bankura circuit. These vehicles involved in cattle smuggling move after midnight to avoid public attention without proper documents for transporting cattle. The state police supervise the entire operation during the night hours. Now it is proved that the nexus extends to Bihar as well,” Adhikari claimed.

