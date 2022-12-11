INDIA

Vehicles with RJD logos found ‘smuggling’ cattle in Bengal’s West Burdwan

NewsWire
0
0

Two vehicles with number-plates of Bihar having the logos of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) pasted on their windscreens and carrying cattle were stopped by villagers from the Egra- Bankura Bypass near Ranigunj in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district.

The villagers later handed over the two vehicles along with their drivers and helpers (total four) to the police.

The locals alleged that the vehicles were carrying smuggled cattle.

BJP’s youth wing secretary of the local Asansol (South) Assembly constituency, Avik Kumar Mondal claimed that the villagers stopped these two vehicles carrying cattle.

“Both these vehicles had number- plates of Bihar and the logos of RJD were attached on the windscreens of both the vehicles. The vehicles did not have proper documents like challans of the cattle they were carrying. Later the cops of the local Raniganj Police Station came and the villagers handed over the vehicles to them. However, if the police do not register a case of cattle smuggling, we will start massive agitation in the district in the coming days,” he added.

The district police officials were, however, totally tight-lipped over the incident. There was no reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress on this count till the time the report was filed.

However, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has launched scathing attacks against the state government accusing the state police of directly facilitating cattle smuggling in the state.

“The state police are facilitating cattle smuggling through state- highways and district roads of Asansol- Raniganj- Bankura circuit. These vehicles involved in cattle smuggling move after midnight to avoid public attention without proper documents for transporting cattle. The state police supervise the entire operation during the night hours. Now it is proved that the nexus extends to Bihar as well,” Adhikari claimed.

20221211-150404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Positive Sentiments: Valuations to attract interest in equities (IANS Equity Outlook)

    Udaipur tailor cremated, wife demands capital punishment

    25 years after Uphaar tragedy, fire hazards abound across national capital

    Mayor, Dy mayor may not contest Kolkata Municipal Corp polls