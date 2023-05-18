SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Veiga on Barcelona radar: reports

Barcelona could make a move to sign Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga in the European summer transfer window, according to media reports in Brazil.

The Catalan giants see Veiga as a low-cost option to reinforce their squad as they seek to adhere to financial fair play rules to facilitate the return of Lionel Messi, newspaper O Globo said on Wednesday.

Veiga is widely regarded as one of the premier midfielders in Brazilian football, having helped Palmeiras win two Copa Libertadores trophies and a Brazilian Serie A title in the past three years.

The 27-year-old is contracted to Palmeiras until December 2026 and has a market value of 14 million euros, according to player transfer platform Transfermarkt.

Forward Raphinha is currently the only Brazilian in Barcelona’s first-team squad.

