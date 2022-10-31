INDIASCI-TECH

Veira Group to manufacture Android, Google TVs in India with Skyworth

Electronics manufacturer Veira Group on Monday announced its partnership with Skyworth, a leading Global technology brand, to manufacture certified Android and Google TVs in India.

With this partnership, Skyworth to assist Veira with its technology solution for Android and Google TVs to produce the highest standard and cost-effective TVs in India.

“We look forward to this partnership to continue bringing superior experiences to our users, making Smart TVs a delightful experience,” Sharan Maini, Director of Operations, Veira Group, said in a statement.

“With this development of Android TVs at Veira, we will be able to offer our customers much more India-focused, cost-effective, and faster turnaround in the manufacturing of LED TVs,” he added.

Skyworth Group will provide Veira with all the technological advancements and cost optimisation for Android TVs. A partnership of this size will provide India’s thriving TV market with competitive and cutting-edge technological solutions.

Recently, the Veira Group invested Rs 200 crore in its new manufacturing facility.

The company’s new manufacturing facility has the capacity to produce four million TVs in addition to additional goods like washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, according to the company.

