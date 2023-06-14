Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Wednesday, the Congress termed the action as part of vendetta politics against those who oppose it.

In a statement, Kharge condemned the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Balaji by the ED. He said, “This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves.”

His remarks came after the ED on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday arrested Balaji.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED had conducted searches at the official residence of Balaji and at the office of the minister in the Secretariat.

The Income Tax department had conducted raids at the premises of several people linked to the minister during the last week of May. The I-T officials had complained that the supporters of the minister’s brother had assaulted them.

