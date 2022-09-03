Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon has disclosed that his much-awaited film, ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’ featuring actor Silambarasan in the lead, may well have a sequel.

Participating in the audio and trailer launch of the film, Gautham Vasudev Menon disclosed that the story of the film does not end with the first part and that it continues.

“But then, that depends on how well the people accept it (the first part) and how it reaches the audience,” he said, suggesting that a sequel to the film was very much on the cards.

The director also disclosed that the original story that writer Jeyamohan gave to him did not have a romantic track in it and that it is writer Jeyamohan’s wife, who, after reading his script, suggested to him to introduce one.

Gautham Menon said, “Writer Jeyamohan’s wife apparently told him that he had given a director known for his romantic films a script that had no love track in it. He called me and told me this and asked me to add the romantic track to the script.

“However, before adding the romantic track, I checked with him about the place in the script where it should be added. I suggested a point which I thought provided the space for a romantic track and introduced the romantic element there after he approved of it.”

