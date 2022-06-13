HEALTH

Venezuela logs 1st case of monkeypox

Venezuela has registered its first case of monkeypox detected in a patient who had recently arrived from Spain, the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said in a statement that “the first suspected case of monkeypox was detected at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia”, about 21 km from downtown Caracas, reports Xinhua news agenecy.

The person entered Venezuela from Madrid and “had contact with two infected people in the city of Barcelona”.

The patient “was isolated immediately, the relevant tests were carried out, and a sample was taken, giving a positive result”, the statement said.

The World Health Organization has stated that monkeypox can be transmitted through direct contact with infected blood, bodily fluids, skin lesions, or mucous membranes.

The disease can also be spread by respiratory particles or contaminated clothing or objects.

As of June 10, a total of 1,472 monkeypox case have been confirmed in 33 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The UK has reported 333 cases, the highest so far.

