Venezuela name Argentine Batista as head coach

Caracas, March 11 (ians) Argentine manager Fernando Batista has been appointed head coach of Venezuela’s national team after agreeing to a three and a half-year contract, the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) said.

The 52-year-old replaces compatriot Jose Pekerman, who departed after a 15-month spell that included five wins, a draw and four losses, reports xinhua news agency.

“I am here to announce that Fernando Batista will be in charge of our men’s team … to lead this great Vinotinto project,” FVF president Jorge Gimenez told a news conference.

Batista, who was previously the manager of Venezuela’s under-23 team, will be tied to the Vinotino until the 2026 World Cup, to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Venezuela are the only team in the South America Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) to have never qualified for football’s showpiece tournament. CONMEBOL’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers are due to begin in September.

–ians

cs

20230311-095203

