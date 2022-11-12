WORLD

Venezuela sees progress toward social pact with oppn

NewsWire
0
0

Progress has been made towards a social pact with opposition parties, head of a Venezuelan government delegation Jorge Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, or Congress, made the remarks after meeting with Gerardo Blyde, a representative of a Venezuelan opposition bloc, during the Paris Peace Forum, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also present at the meeting were Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, French President Emmanuel Macron and Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, said Rodriguez.

The heads of state and top officials, he said, were “at the disposal of the entire process of accompanying, facilitating and resuming negotiations and dialogue between a sector of the Venezuelan opposition and the Bolivarian government”.

He reiterated that Venezuela has been very frank and was “in the best disposition to advance towards a general agreement”, but the lifting of sanctions would have to precede talks.

“Every discussion, every dialogue and every negotiation must take place after those aggressive measures have been lifted, that’s what we are also talking about in this process,” said Rodriguez.

The Paris Peace Forum takes place on November 11-13 in the French capital.

20221112-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saudi airstrikes hit Houthi-controlled camp in Sanaa

    New UK PM Rishi Sunak passes first Commons test, but only...

    Women’s World Cup: Innings against Bangladesh gave me so much confidence,...

    Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinated inbound travellers