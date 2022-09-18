WORLD

Venezuela ‘strongly’ rejects US listing of drug producing, trafficking countries

NewsWire
0
0

Venezuela “strongly” rejected a recent White House memorandum that listed it as one of the countries involved in drug production or trafficking, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The memorandum issued on Thursday accuses more than 20 countries of being “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries.”

The memorandum is of an “interfering nature” and has no legal status, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

“In that infamous publication, the faithful compliance with international commitments” of Venezuela in the fight against illegal drug trafficking is not mentioned, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry’s statement.

The ministry also condemned the US government for trying “to be the policeman of the international arena and to persist in the imposition of extraterritorial policies”.

The United States, it added, “seeks to make unfounded judgments” about Venezuela to justify its annual expenses in the alleged war on drugs.

The Venezuelan government said it was only after the expulsion of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from its territory in 2005 that the country began to make the largest drug seizures in its history.

The South American nation also reaffirmed its “unrestricted and unconditional commitment in the frank, upfront, and sincere fight against drug trafficking.

20220918-100203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Understood the threats today and played accordingly, says...

    ‘Israel must withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories’

    Ukraine imposes state of emergency over tensions with Russia

    Zelensky, Finnish PM discuss Ukraine’s European integration, post-war recovery