Venezuela: US slaps sanctions on Maduro’s son

Washington, June 29 (IANS) US has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s son Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra.

It’s the latest move by Washington to pile up pressure on the Maduro administration, Xinhua reported.

The Treasury on Friday blacklisted Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, 29, for “profiting off of Maduro’s corruption,” said a statement released by the department.

Maduro Guerra is a member of Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly. He was named as the head of the Corps of Inspectors of the Presidency in 2014.

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individual that is in the US or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked, according to the statement.

The US has been pursuing a policy of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation against the Venezuelan government in support of the opposition leader Juan Guaido.

–IANS

vin/