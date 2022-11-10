WORLD

Venezuela welcomes 1st Colombian flight after restoration of ties

NewsWire
0
0

Venezuela welcomed on Wednesday the first Colombian flight from Satena Airline, after the reestablishment of diplomatic and commercial relations between the two nations in August.

Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez met the flight at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, where he noted that a flight from the Venezuelan airline Turpial landed in Colombia on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Accompanied by his Colombian counterpart Guillermo Reyes, the Minister highlighted that this was a victory for presidents Nicolas Maduro and Gustavo Petro of Venezuela and Colombia, respectively.

He stressed the importance of resuming flights “since we are formalising air connectivity between two great fraternal peoples” that allows travel between Caracas and Bogota in less than two hours.

For his part, Reyes celebrated the flight landing and commented that Satena “for the first time in history conducted an international flight” and did so to “re-establish the brotherhood between Colombia and Venezuela”.

The two countries restored diplomatic relations after Petro assumed the presidency, which led to the reopening of border crossings and the strengthening of commercial ties.

20221110-071604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in 18 more towns

    Tanzania dismantles 95 poaching syndicates

    26,425 grave violations against children in 2020: UN

    African campaigners renew call for action on climate emergencies