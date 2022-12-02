WORLD

Venezuelan Congress approves 2nd partial deal with oppn

NewsWire
0
2

Venezuela’s National Assembly, or Congress, has approved a second partial agreement for releasing blocked resources after a standoff that lasted over a year.

“It has been unanimously approved,” said Jorge Rodriguez, president of the Assembly, after lawmakers at a legislative session debated the draft of the agreement to protect Venezuelans from the impact of US-led sanctions.

The agreement was signed last week in Mexico between the Venezuelan government and a sector of the opposition, the Unitary Platform coalition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rodriguez said it was a “reason to be proud” that two young deputies were in charge of presenting the draft and debating the scope of the agreement.

The opposition deputy Luis Parra said he valued the ongoing negotiations with the government, adding “it is what moves us to continue promoting a representative dialogue in the country”.

He also called for continuing the campaign to unfreeze Venezuelan funds frozen by the sanctions, saying “as Venezuelans we will always defend the homeland”.

20221202-142202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Symonds’ sister says she just doesn’t know what he was doing...

    1 in 6 people in England, Wales born abroad, mostly India:...

    Hackers hit email marketing giant Mailchimp, access crypto wallets’ data

    TikTok continues hiring as competitors shed jobs