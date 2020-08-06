Venezuelan football chief Jesus Berardinelli passes away

Caracus, Aug 6 (IANS) Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) President Jesus Berardinelli has died at the age of 61 after an undisclosed illness.

Berardinelli was taken to a Caracas hospital on July 22 and placed on a ventilator because of respiratory problems, the FVF said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency. He breathed last on Wednesday.

“The football family mourns such an irreparable and unexpected loss, that they mourn national football and we join the duel that seizes their family and friends, especially his widow Adriana Martinez de Berardinelli and their children Gianfrabco, Guiliana and Gianpiero Berardinelli Martinez whom we extend our heartfelt word of condolence,” FVF statement read.

Berardinelli’s death came less than three weeks after he became the target of a corruption probe by Venezuelan authorities.

